Raymond James & Associates Has $8.41 Million Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,770 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,583,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,374,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,702,000 after buying an additional 82,129 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 17,246 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 11,843 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IFV opened at $17.16 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.20 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.0493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

