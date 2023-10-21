Raymond James & Associates Has $8.52 Million Stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,041 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $8,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 455.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,001.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 206.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

BATS:XJH opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.63 million, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.