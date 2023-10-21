Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Holdings in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,508 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ePlus were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 55.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 8.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 188.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 34.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of ePlus by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ePlus

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 8,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $560,161.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,123 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 8,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $560,161.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,123 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 6,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $434,972.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,407 shares of company stock worth $2,351,832 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLUS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ePlus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ePlus Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS opened at $63.52 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $75.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.22.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.42. ePlus had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $574.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

