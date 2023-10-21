Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 33.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127,632 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 164,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,558,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 130,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF opened at $28.37 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYF. HSBC began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

