Raymond James & Associates Purchases 1,053 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CorVel were worth $8,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at $627,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in CorVel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 9,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the first quarter worth about $366,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in CorVel during the first quarter worth about $2,634,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Stock Down 1.8 %

CRVL opened at $198.86 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $136.22 and a twelve month high of $228.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.05.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business had revenue of $190.25 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at CorVel

In other news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.68, for a total value of $527,099.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 343,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,713,670.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.68, for a total transaction of $527,099.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,115,007. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

