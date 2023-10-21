Raymond James & Associates Purchases 2,209 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $8,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $369,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,232,843.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mesa Laboratories news, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total value of $285,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,289,170.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $369,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,232,843.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $779,340 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLAB opened at $96.56 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.73 and a 52-week high of $206.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $519.49 million, a P/E ratio of 292.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average of $136.01.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $50.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 193.95%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

