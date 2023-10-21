Raymond James & Associates Sells 15,436 Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,436 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $7,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. LVZ Inc. grew its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 245,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 108,650 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,953,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,976,000 after acquiring an additional 190,945 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of HWC stock opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.63. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $31.02 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.54%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $47,574.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,199.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $47,574.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,199.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,034,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,036,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,519 shares of company stock worth $1,164,908 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HWC

About Hancock Whitney

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.