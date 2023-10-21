Raymond James & Associates Sells 19,626 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,626 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Catalent were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 18.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 125.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after buying an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Catalent news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total transaction of $36,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,678.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle R. Ryan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.98 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,910.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock valued at $247,577. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Catalent Stock Performance

NYSE:CTLT opened at $42.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.24. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Catalent had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.