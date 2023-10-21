Raymond James & Associates Sells 28,596 Shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 28,596 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000.

ASA stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

