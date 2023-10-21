Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,879 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $8,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 209.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.63 and a 200 day moving average of $76.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.15 and a 1 year high of $82.02.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $143.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.95 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

