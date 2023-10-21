Raymond James & Associates Trims Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,980 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 204.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVOV opened at $74.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $729.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $88.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.59.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.