Raymond James Comments on Methanex Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Methanex in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $4.93 for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Methanex had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MEOH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $40.68 on Friday. Methanex has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 1,158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

