Raymond James Comments on Methanex Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:MX)

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) – Analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for Methanex in a report released on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.75 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share.
Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.20 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.76%.
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.
