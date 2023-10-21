Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPHY. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $189,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:JPHY opened at $42.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $56.51.

