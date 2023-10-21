Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $3,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHP. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RHP opened at $84.28 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $98.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.25%.

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William E. Haslam bought 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.90 per share, with a total value of $999,958.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,958.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director William E. Haslam acquired 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.90 per share, with a total value of $999,958.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,958.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

