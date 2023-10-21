Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.13 Million Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,830 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,177 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,371,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,777,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,713,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,298,000 after acquiring an additional 84,413 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TowneBank by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,624,000 after purchasing an additional 244,965 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in TowneBank by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,821,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 537,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in TowneBank by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,774,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,685,000 after purchasing an additional 116,866 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOWN. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of TowneBank stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.94. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $242.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

TowneBank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.49%.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

