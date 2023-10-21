Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.31 Million Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 48.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 231,846 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 551.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 222,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 188,073 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 46,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.08. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. Equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.