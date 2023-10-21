Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.38 Million Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 23.8% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in TC Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

TRP opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.51.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 381.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TRP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

