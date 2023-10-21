Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 213.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 64.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CBRE Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,877,000 after buying an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CBRE Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 279,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,362,000 after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $67.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $78.18. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $89.58.

Insider Activity at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE

About CBRE Group

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.