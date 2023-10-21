Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orin Green Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $44.41 and a 1 year high of $52.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

