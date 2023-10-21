Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,267 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $206,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 29.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 165.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 6,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 24.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 114,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,506,000 after buying an additional 22,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 18.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $98.95 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.46 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares in the company, valued at $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,717 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $181,658.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.89.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

