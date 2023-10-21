Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,684 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 78,688 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in V.F. by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on V.F. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on V.F. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

