Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 39,435 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,435 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:NCLH opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.08. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 788.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 863.25%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.22) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NCLH. Susquehanna lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

