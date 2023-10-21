Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 818 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July by 477.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF July stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $388.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.59.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

