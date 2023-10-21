RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Trading Up 15.1 %
NASDAQ RDHL opened at $0.51 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $36.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a net margin of 354.95% and a negative return on equity of 328.99%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RedHill Biopharma
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.