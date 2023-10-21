RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Trading Up 15.1 %

NASDAQ RDHL opened at $0.51 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $36.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a net margin of 354.95% and a negative return on equity of 328.99%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $1,063,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

