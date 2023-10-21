Renishaw (LON:RSW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3,281.78

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,281.78 ($40.09) and last traded at GBX 3,281.78 ($40.09), with a volume of 1184 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,350 ($40.92).

Renishaw Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,537.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,727.99. The company has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,973.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Renishaw Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a GBX 59.40 ($0.73) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $16.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,750.00%.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems.

