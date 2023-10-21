Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $471.80

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 471.80 ($5.76) and last traded at GBX 478.85 ($5.85), with a volume of 10792835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 594.80 ($7.27).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.18) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 629 ($7.68) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 650 ($7.94) to GBX 700 ($8.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 639.44 ($7.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of £11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,868.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 590 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 611.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,666.67%.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Sally Johnson bought 1,964 shares of Rentokil Initial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 592 ($7.23) per share, with a total value of £11,626.88 ($14,201.64). 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

