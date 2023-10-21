Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) COO Margaret A. Horn Sells 25,000 Shares

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) COO Margaret A. Horn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Revolution Medicines Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $27.97 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.47 and a 1-year high of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.16.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 1,003.36% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $3.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVMD has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Revolution Medicines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolution Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1,111.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,691,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,271 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,955,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,000 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,585 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,425,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,990 shares in the last quarter.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic tumors.

Featured Stories

