Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,919 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.0% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $326.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $366.78.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,963,391.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total transaction of $8,778,426.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,941,369.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 38,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.43, for a total value of $12,557,192.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,668 shares in the company, valued at $262,963,391.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,049 shares of company stock worth $38,195,619 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upped their target price on Microsoft from $371.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.