Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,684 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,411,711 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,444,000 after purchasing an additional 196,254 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.8% in the second quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 95,927 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 5,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on RCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of RCI stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 8.92%. Analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.377 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

About Rogers Communications

(Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.