Rollins, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rollins in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Rollins’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.57.

Rollins Trading Up 0.4 %

ROL stock opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.67. Rollins has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $40.04.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.93 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 13.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,659,956,031.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Randall Rollins Voting Trus R. sold 44,509,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,530,692,503.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 164,581,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,659,956,031.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

