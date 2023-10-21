Rosslyn Data Technologies (LON:RDT) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.27

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc (LON:RDT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.27 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 13.75 ($0.17). Rosslyn Data Technologies shares last traded at GBX 13.75 ($0.17), with a volume of 642 shares trading hands.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.43 million, a PE ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Insider Transactions at Rosslyn Data Technologies

Insider Transactions at Rosslyn Data Technologies

In other Rosslyn Data Technologies news, insider James Appleby bought 21,000,000 shares of Rosslyn Data Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £210,000 ($256,504.21). Corporate insiders own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Rosslyn Data Technologies Company Profile

Rosslyn Data Technologies plc engages in the development and provision of data analytics software, data capture, data mining, and workflow management in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers Rosslyn Spend Management that enables businesses to automatically aggregate, enhance, and organize structured and unstructured data; Supplier Information Management platform for analysis gaps in the procurement provision; Supplier Performance Management for identifying areas of potential risk within the supply chain and increase procurement's contribution to profitability; and Contract Management platform, which links the contracts with spend data, supplier performance scorecards, and other to provide visibility of the supply base.

Featured Articles

