Roth Mkm Cuts Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $58.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Roth Mkm from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $58.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.85. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $51.74 and a 12 month high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.70.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.30 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 59.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

