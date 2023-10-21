Roth Mkm Reiterates Buy Rating for Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $324.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. CL King assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $252.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.67. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $201.80 and a 52-week high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 18.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,888 shares in the company, valued at $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Snap-on by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 52,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,316 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Snap-on by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

