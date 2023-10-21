Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $21.68

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and traded as low as $20.31. Sampo Oyj shares last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 16,211 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, car, van, bike, and cargo insurance.

