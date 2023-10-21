SAP (NYSE:SAP) Receives Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $179.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.73.

SAP stock opened at $130.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $154.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $145.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.82.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Capital International Investors grew its stake in SAP by 58.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,245,000 after purchasing an additional 612,168 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 7,585.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,379,000 after purchasing an additional 357,521 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SAP by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,297,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,458,000 after acquiring an additional 335,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

