Savills (LON:SVS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $767.00

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 767 ($9.37) and last traded at GBX 774.50 ($9.46), with a volume of 4327 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 779 ($9.52).

The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,302.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 868.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 902.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of GBX 6.90 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Savills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

