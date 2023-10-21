Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $214.34

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.34 and traded as low as $199.00. Schindler shares last traded at $199.00, with a volume of 80 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHLAF. Barclays began coverage on shares of Schindler in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Schindler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Schindler from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Schindler from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.75.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

