Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $485.03

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 485.03 ($5.92) and traded as low as GBX 468 ($5.72). Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 468 ($5.72), with a volume of 138,342 shares changing hands.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 485.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 493.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £723.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2,752.94 and a beta of 0.64.

About Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund

(Get Free Report)

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder Investment Trust - Schroder AsiaPacific Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.