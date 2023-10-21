Schroders (LON:SDRC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2,165.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,165 ($26.44) and traded as high as GBX 2,215 ($27.06). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,165 ($26.44), with a volume of 311,551 shares traded.
Schroders Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £6.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,071.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,165 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,165.
Schroders Company Profile
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
