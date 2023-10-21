Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,110 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Science Applications International were worth $8,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert S. Genter sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $159,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,910,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle A. O'hara sold 2,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total value of $228,195.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,443,201.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,061 shares of company stock worth $778,169. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Science Applications International Trading Down 1.3 %

SAIC opened at $110.03 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $123.53. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.63.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Science Applications International from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Science Applications International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

