Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) PT Lowered to $35.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Sealed Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.55.

Sealed Air stock opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.61. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.85 per share, for a total transaction of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Sealed Air by 177.1% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Sealed Air by 251.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Sealed Air by 137.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

