Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $8.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $8.29. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $23.13 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.25 earnings per share.

GS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $299.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.75 and a 200-day moving average of $329.11. The stock has a market cap of $98.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $298.10 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

