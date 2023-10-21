Sendero Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.21 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 48,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,394,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,716,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apple Stock Performance
Apple stock opened at $172.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.80.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.40.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
