Sendero Wealth Management LLC Takes $3.21 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 16,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 3.3% in the second quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 48,429 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,394,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,716,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $172.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $198.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.80.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 31,685 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $5,661,792.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,237,944.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 455,004 shares of company stock worth $79,238,767. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.