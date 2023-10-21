ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $700.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $734.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NOW. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.97.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $542.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.59 billion, a PE ratio of 78.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $566.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $538.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $347.29 and a twelve month high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,986.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total transaction of $529,841.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,013.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.52, for a total transaction of $49,636.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,999,986.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.