SFE Investment Counsel Purchases 841 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.2% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,849,003 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,272,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,309,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,031,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774,390 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.21.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $145.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $134.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $414,997.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,034,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

