Sidoti Upgrades Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) to “Buy”

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $65.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Sidoti’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTX. TheStreet lowered Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, CL King upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MTX opened at $52.63 on Thursday. Minerals Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $551.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,339,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,629 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 476,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,509,000 after acquiring an additional 39,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.