Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.38

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.38 and traded as high as C$0.39. Sierra Metals shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$58.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$84.18 million for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.2575758 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

