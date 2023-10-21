Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT Lowered to $170.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $186.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 64.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $103.06 on Thursday. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $99.57 and a fifty-two week high of $194.68. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.67.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $244.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.32 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 7.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $407,222.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,822.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

