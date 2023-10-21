Silvant Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 733,544 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 58,166 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.4% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $95,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 162.4% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $1,044,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.5 %

AMZN stock opened at $125.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.78. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $145.86.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.54 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 1,177,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $22,951,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,741,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,458,177.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,393,514.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,408,645 shares of company stock worth $55,207,763. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.21.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

